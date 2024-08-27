Qatar PM Discusses Int. Issues With EU Council Pres.
DOHA, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday President of the European Council Charles Michel.
In a statement, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting explored cooperation between the State of Qatar and the European Union, as well as discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
According to press release "President Michel will hold consultations regarding the first-ever summit between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) taking place on 16 October
2024 in Brussel".
The statement mentioned that Michel's visit aimed to discuss a broad range of issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine, and all aspects of bilateral cooperation. (end)
