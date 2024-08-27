TAPI Project Preparation Reaches Final Stage: Muttaqi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Acting of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has announced that preparations for implementing the TAPI project are in their final stages, and practical work will commence soon.

This ambitious undertaking aims to enhance Afghanistan's economic landscape and promises significant benefits for the country.

Addressing a meeting in Kabul on Tuesday, Muttaqi highlighted the TAPI project's multifaceted advantages. Beyond its substantial economic implications, this initiative is poised to bring about positive political outcomes for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is gearing up for several other collaborative endeavors alongside the TAPI project. These include the Afghan-Turkmen economic corridor and a fiber optics project in partnership with Turkmenistan, underscoring Afghanistan's strategic role in regional economic integration.

Muttaqi emphasized that the TAPI pipeline, once operational, will have the capacity to transport 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The projected cost of completing this transformative infrastructure is estimated at $10 billion.

The TAPI pipeline, which spans 1840 kilometers, is projected to generate approximately $450 million in annual revenue. It positions Afghanistan as a pivotal conduit between the energy-rich Central Asian nations and the energy-demanding markets of South Asia.

Afghanistan's strategic geographical location facilitates the realization of the TAPI project and underscores its role as a crucial bridge linking Central Asian energy resources to the burgeoning energy markets of South Asia.

This connectivity promises to reshape regional dynamics, fostering economic growth and stability across the involved nations.

