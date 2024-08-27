Dubai: Cutlery For Rent? Now, Reduce Waste And Cost During Parties

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 8:11 PM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:47 PM

As an innovative approach to reduce, reuse and recycle, a company in Dubai has introduced a concept where party organisers can arrange an elegant and luxurious table setting without breaking the bank.

Speaking during the 'Journey to Net Zero Forum' organised by Khaleej Times on Tuesday, Florence Bulté, chief sustainability officer at Chalhoub Group, said renting out silverware and dinnerware is now becoming popular in the UAE.

The concept is similar to renting out designer handbags, which are symbols of status, carried by celebrities. Instead of spending thousands of dirhams for luxury bags or silverware that are only used occasionally, leasing these items would allow people to indulge in the finer things in life without being wasteful, Bulté noted.

Florence Bulté. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

“It's a very interesting and innovative concept that started two or three years ago,” she added, noting:“The concept is based on a customer study we ran in the GCC, where we saw that our luxury customers were ready to either buy or rent out (luxury items). So, we figured out a platform for them.”

“It's good because it gives our customers the flexibility to change their table set according to their dinner theme. It's about giving different options to the customers,” Bulté added.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Bulté said the rental business is a good opportunity to drive sustainability. She noted customers or party organisers can have a wide choice of table-setting – from formal and elegant to heritage table-setting, featuring distinctive classical dinner plates complete with beverage and water glasses.

Also, there are glimmering crystalware with luxurious table-setting and a dazzling centrepiece, or a modern table-setting with simple colours and minimal patterns.

Photo: Supplied

