Five More Families Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory
Date
8/27/2024 3:12:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five more families have been returned to the Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Five more families have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. They are raising eight children. These are five boys and three girls aged 6 to 14,” Prokudin said.
According to him, the children and their parents are now safe.
Read also:
Another 12 Ukrainian children return
ed to their homeland
The charitable organization Save Ukraine helped return the families.
Prokudin noted that since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.
As Ukrinform reported, Italy is willing to cooperate with Ukraine to return the children abducted by Russia.
MENAFN27082024000193011044ID1108607532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.