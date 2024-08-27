Five More Families Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five more families have been returned to the Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Five more families have been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. They are raising eight children. These are five boys and three girls aged 6 to 14,” Prokudin said.

According to him, the children and their parents are now safe.

The charitable organization Save Ukraine helped return the families.

Prokudin noted that since the beginning of 2024, 181 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the Ukrainian-controlled territory.

As Ukrinform reported, Italy is willing to cooperate with Ukraine to return the children abducted by Russia.