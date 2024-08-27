(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GTJAI Announced 2024 Interim Results - Revenue and Achieved an Overall Increase, Continuous Cash Dividend Payouts



HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - GTJAI announced its interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2024 . Although the global uncertainties continuously impacted the capital in Hong Kong, the Group maintained stringent control over risks, vigorously enhanced its comprehensive service capabilities and product diversification driven by client demand, achieved an outstanding performance with revenue and profit achieved an overall increase, revenue increased significantly by 41% YOY to HK$2,171m, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders increased significantly by 63% YOY to HK$195m . To reward investors for their long-term recognition and support, the Company maintained a high payout ratio and declared an interim dividend of HK$0.012 per share, payout ratio reached 59% .

Dr. YIM Fung, Chairman and Executive Director , stated, " Despite the presence of market uncertainties, the Group adhered to the development principles of“pursuing progress while ensuring stability, promoting stability through progress, advancing through pragmatic implementation”, vigorously enhanced comprehensive financial service capabilities and product diversification. The revenue (by income nature and by business segment) achieved an overall growth, demonstrating the success of diversified and integrated development. In the future, the Group will continuously develop wealth management and institutional business, adhere to the development direction based on customer demands, provide customers with more diverse products and services, build a leading comprehensive financial service platform, and achieve steady and sustainable growth."

Keep up with market trends and client demand, and continuously strengthen wealth management service capabilities



Facing the ever-changing market, the Group offers a variety of financial products and services to help clients preserve and generate their wealth. Through digital transformation, the Group continuously enhances the trading and wealth management experience, with the one-stop global investment application "Junhong Global" constantly updating new features, and introduced a new wealth management channel. In the first half of 2024, the Group pioneered the launch of virtual asset spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)-linked structured notes in the Hong Kong market, adding new features to its diversified products and services. At the same time, the Group responded to Hong Kong's CIES program by providing solutions for investment immigration, with three of its public funds have been included in the eligible collective investment schemes of CIES and registered in Macao, expanding the customer base.

Corporate finance business deploys in key industries, and debt underwriting business maintains its leading position in the industry

In the first half of 2024, the Group achieved significant growth in bond underwriting business, participating in 113 bond issuances, marking 82% YOY increase, with the total issuance size reaching HK$187.7b, 170% YOY increase, and ranked second among Chinese securities firms in terms of the underwriting scale of offshore bonds. In equity business, leveraging synergies with the parent company, the Group focused on key industries such as new energy, robotic, and intelligent driving, so as to optimize its business structure. During the period, the Group successfully assisted SenseTime Group in completing over HK$2b new Class B share placement, marking its first equity refinancing since its IPO.

Accelerate the development of green finance service capabilities, actively promote green and low-carbon development

The Group has always adhered to the belief of“finance for the country, finance for the people, finance for the good”, by integrating and deepening the ESG concepts into daily business operations and management, and striving to build a responsible integrated financial service platform. In the first half of 2024, the Group achieved 438% YOY significant surge in the scale of ESG bond issuance business, reaching nearly HK$70b. Additionally, on the basis of the decline in total greenhouse gas emissions for four consecutive years, the Company has successfully offset the carbon emissions for the year 2023 by purchasing carbon credit assets of the verified carbon standard (VCS) forestry projects, achieving“carbon neutrality” at operational-level for the second consecutive year. Moreover, the Group has completed the Hong Kong and Mainland China's first multi-currency sustainability-linked loan in the securities industry, and the first green deposit of the Group, actively promoting sustainable development for itself and the industry from multiple perspectives.

Outlook

In the second half of the year, the Group will continue to maintain a stable and pragmatic development strategy, actively seize market opportunities, enhance its core business capabilities, optimize its revenue structure, and ensure high-quality and sustainable development of the Company. The Group will adhere to a client-demand-driven business development approach, and vigorously develop wealth management business. On one hand, it will accelerate the digital intelligent transformation, continuously optimize the functions of the investment application,“Junhong Global”, so as to create a convenient and efficient one-stop trading and wealth management platform for clients. On the other hand, it will actively enrich the variety of products to assist high-net-worth clients in transforming their high-end asset allocation. The corporate finance business will continuously deepen the synergistic effect with the parent company, deepen its advantages and professional capabilities in key industries, and serve the overseas financing needs of high-quality enterprises. Meanwhile, the Group will fully capitalize on regional synergies and provide institutions, corporations and individual clients with comprehensive and integrated financial services by giving play to the distinctive advantages of its subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macao.

- END –