Jordan Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks In Southwest Pakistan
8/27/2024 3:07:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks
by separatist militants
in Pakistan's Balochistan province yesterday, which left scores of people dead or injured.
Official spokesman of the ministry Sufyan Al-Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, expressing solidarity with the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
He also extended heart-felt condolences to the government
and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
