Jordan Condemns Deadly Terror Attacks In Southwest Pakistan

Amman, Aug 27 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Tuesday condemned by separatist in Pakistan's Balochistan province yesterday, which left scores of people dead or injured.Official spokesman of the ministry Sufyan Al-Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, expressing solidarity with the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.He also extended heart-felt condolences to the and people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.