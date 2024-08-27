Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Retention Of Investment Banking Firm Maxim Group LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Realty Capital, (OTCQX: MKZR) (“MacKenzie” or the“Company”) is announcing that it has retained Maxim Group LLC to provide general advisory and services to the Company in connection with, among other things, strategic planning, potential uplisting to a U.S. exchange (Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange), and potential rights offering, equity issuance or other mechanisms to enhance corporate and shareholder value.



This strategic partnership is a significant step towards MacKenzie's goal of becoming listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market or NYSE, a move to the Company hopes will enhance the company's visibility and accelerate its growth trajectory. The timing of any up-list process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to overall market conditions.

Maxim Group is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on

For more information, please contact MacKenzie at (800) 854-8357.

89 Davis Road, Suite 100 . Orinda, California 94563 . Toll-Free (800) 854-8357 . Local (925) 631-9100 .

CONTACT

Chris Simpson

800-854-8357

...