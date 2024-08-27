Harvey Roofing Transforms Its Sustainable Roof Tile Production With New Robotic Solution Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Harvey Roofing transforms its sustainable roof tile production with new robotic solution

Harvey Roofing, a division of South Africa's Macsteel and a provider of roofing solutions, is marking a“significant milestone” in its commitment to innovation and advancement in the industry.

Through a strategic partnership with renowned industrial robotics Yaskawa , Harvey Roofing is set to revolutionise its roof tile production process, leveraging a unique prototype product and cutting-edge robotics solutions to enhance efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

As the demand for high-quality roofing materials continues to grow, Harvey Roofing recognised the need for an innovative approach to upgrade its current manufacturing process.

Frikkie Erasmus, business unit executive at Harvey Roofing Products, says:“After the successful rollout of our prototype product and funding for our business case, we had to approach various suppliers to make this a reality.

“Our choice for robotics boiled down to addressing safety concerns, increased efficiency and accuracy, as well as the extended lifespan of the robots.”

Harvey Roofing's relationship with Yaskawa pre-dates this project, having previously implemented feeding robots for its roofing products, resulting in high efficiency and reduced scrap.

Now, the roofing company aims to upgrade the production line of one of its most innovative products: Harvey EcoTile.

Constructed from a mineral polymer composite, the EcoTile is a sustainable answer to an industry that has seen minimal improvement in centuries. Harvey EcoTiles are lightweight, strong, weatherproof, paintable, and maintenance-free.

Erasmus says:“Yaskawa sealed the deal with their innovative solutions, prompt response, reputation, and positive existing relationship with Harvey Roofing.

“We wanted to make the changes necessary to be competitive on the world stage when comparing to cost per unit.”

Following the successful extrusion of composite slabs, Yaskawa would then handle the downstream elements, automating the production process from start to finish.

Overseeing the installation and set-up were two technicians and one project leader from Yaskawa, working alongside Harvey Roofing's own project leader and specialist.

The relationship between the roof tile leader and robotics experts is in an exciting stage, with both invested in improving efficiency and plenty of room for further development to match demand.

For now, Harvey Roofing is poised to meet its automation goals with innovative industrial robots from Yaskawa while delivering superior sustainable products like the Harvey EcoTile to its valued customers.