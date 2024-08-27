Iran Plans To Launch 14 Domestically-Made Satellites

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran Space Agency (ISA) plans to soon launch 14 domestically-made satellites into orbit, with another 30 under for various purposes.

“We are ready to launch 14 satellites into space,” said ISA President Hossein Salarieh. He added that another 30 satellites are currently under development, according to Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS .

Salarieh noted that 12 satellites have been successfully launched since 2021, highlighting the growing production of domestically-made satellites.

The ISA is also collaborating with the private sector on these projects.

Earlier this year, Iran successfully launched the domestically designed Mahda research satellite along with two payloads on a domestically designed Simorgh launch vehicle.

Iran is considered one of the world's top 10 nations with the capability to develop and launch satellites. The country's investment in the space sector is seen as a way to drive development, attract skilled professionals, and retain them in various fields.