World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Tickets For Qatar Vs UAE Go On Sale

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Association (QFA) announced that tickets for the match between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will go on sale Tuesday night.

The two teams are set to face off on September 5 at the Ahmad Bin Ali as part of the third round of the 2026 Asian qualifiers.

The tickets will be available starting from 7 PM through qfa with a price of QR 30 (first category) and QR 10 (second category).

The third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup placed Qatar in Group A alongside Iran, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan and North Korea. The group's matches are set to take place from September to June 2025.



