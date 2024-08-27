Apply For The Pizza Hut Foundation's 2024 Scholarship Program

Don't miss your chance to apply for the Pizza Hut Foundation's scholarship program! Applications are open until September 3. This scholarship supports individuals in need who demonstrate strong leadership and community involvement. If you're between 17-26 years old, enrolled in higher education for Spring 2025 and live in the United States, Guam or the District of Columbia, you're eligible to apply.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.