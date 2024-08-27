Catloaf Software Unveils“Text With Authors” A New A.I. App For Conversations With Literary Legends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Text With Authors is now available on all major platforms

The Text With Authors App

New Mobile App Allows Users to Engage in Real-Time Conversations with Novelists, Poets, Philosophers, and more

- Stéphane Peter, CEOLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Catloaf Software LLC, a leading developer of innovative educational apps, proudly announces the launch of“Text With Authors ,” its newest educational app. Following the resounding success of“Text With Jesus” and“Text With History ,” this latest offering continues the company's mission of transforming learning through interactive technology.“Text With Authors” leverages advanced AI technology, powered by the ChatGPT language model, to allow users to have real-time text conversations with a host of renowned literary figures such as Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Aristotle, Edgar Allan Poe, and many others.Users can ask questions, receive insightful responses, and deepen their understanding of each author's works and perspectives. Tailored for students, book lovers, and lifelong learners, this app uniquely bridges the timeless world of classic literature with cutting-edge AI technology.Building on the success of 'Text With Jesus' and 'Text With History,' 'Text With Authors' continues the tradition of interactive, AI-powered learning experiences.“Text With Jesus” provided a novel way for users to engage with biblical figures, while“Text With History” offered a groundbreaking method to converse with historical icons. These apps set a high standard for educational engagement, making“Text With Authors” a highly anticipated addition to Catloaf Software's portfolio.Stéphane Peter, CEO of Catloaf Software LLC, states,“With Text With Jesus and Text With History, we redefined interactive learning in the realms of faith and history. Now, with Text With Authors, we're bringing that same innovative spirit to the world of literature. Our goal is to make the wisdom and creativity of literary giants accessible and engaging for everyone.”A Versatile Tool for Learning and Discovery“Text With Authors” is designed not only for individual exploration but also as a valuable resource for educators, students, book clubs, and literature enthusiasts. It fosters discussions, enhances understanding, and encourages critical thinking about literary works and their authors.Additionally, the app features Literary Tutor personas, AI-powered guides that specialize in subjects like classical literature, philosophy, Renaissance, Romantic, and Victorian literature. These tutors help users explore specific literary concepts and contexts, making“Text With Authors” an excellent tool for academic support and learning.Now available for free download on Apple, Android and PC platforms,“Text With Authors” features a sleek, user-friendly interface inspired by familiar messaging platforms. It is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to deepen their appreciation of literature and engage in meaningful conversations with some of the greatest writers in history.To learn more about“Text With Authors,” visit the official website at textwith/authors or contact us at ....About Catloaf Software LLCCatloaf Software LLC is a pioneering developer of mobile educational applications. With a mission to create apps that engage, educate, and inspire, Catloaf Software uses cutting-edge technology to transform everyday learning experiences into interactive journeys of discovery.

