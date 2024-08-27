Inaugural Top Agri-Food Pioneers (TAP) Cohort Launched

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The newly-announced list, published by the World Food Prize Foundation, features 38 changemakers working to improve global food systems.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to identify and celebrate global trailblazers working in food and agriculture, the World Food Prize Foundation has launched its first-ever Top Agri-food Pioneers (TAP) List.This year's TAP awardees come from 20 countries on six continents, represent a range of ages and work in varied fields, from farming to animal and crop science, agtech, nutrition, education, advocacy and more. The full list is available to view on the World Food Prize Foundation website.“As the world contends with growing challenges to food systems, innovators are critical to ensuring food security, sustainability and livelihoods. We are thrilled to highlight these 38 diverse pioneers and their work,” said Ambassador Terry Branstad, president of the World Food Prize Foundation.“We hope this inaugural TAP class serves as the foundation for a growing network of trailblazers in food systems.”This year's awardees represent the first cohort of TAP, a community intended to be expanded each year to facilitate greater co-learning and collaboration. The announcement comes in honor of the Foundation's 38th anniversary this year and recognizes 38 pioneers, who will be featured at the 2024 Borlaug Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa, October 29-31.Among the awardees are:- Jorge Heraud (Peru & USA), a visionary in agtech best known for driving innovations like the“See & Spray” technology, helped revolutionize weed control. Heraud continues to influence the future of agriculture by supporting cutting-edge technologies that promise sustainable and efficient farming solutions.- Isnawati Hidayah (Indonesia), a leading advocate for sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, works closely with local communities to support sustainable development, as well as with government agencies, NGOs, and international organizations to advance policies that benefit smallholder farmers and protect natural resources.- Doreen Irungu (Kenya), a pioneering agritech entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in women's empowerment, is working to provide rural women with training, technology, and access to markets through her organization, Ustawi Afrika.- Paul Newnham (Australia), a leading advocate for sustainable food systems, works across sectors to drive innovative solutions for food-related challenges. His leadership emphasizes collaboration, grassroots activism, and the critical role of chefs in promoting sustainable, healthy, and equitable food systems worldwide.- Giles Oldroyd (United Kingdom), a distinguished plant scientist renowned for his research on plant-microbe interactions, focuses on enhancing crop resilience and productivity through innovative biotechnological methods. His contributions are pivotal in advancing sustainable agriculture and promoting scientific solutions for modern farming issues."I am deeply humbled and honored to be named a Top Agri-food Pioneer by the World Food Prize Foundation, an organization whose commitment to global food security inspires us all,” said Han Chen, co-founder and CEO of ZeaKal, a biotech start-up revolutionizing crop production by enhancing photosynthesis to boost the oil and protein content of major food and energy crops.“Agriculture has always been a purpose-driven industry. We are now being called on again to pioneer new solutions that solve the complex and intertwined challenges of food and climate security."

