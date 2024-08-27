We Need To Return Ukrainians Without Coercion: Zelensky On Creation Of“Ministry Of Unity”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision to create an institution that will unite Ukrainians abroad should be made in the fall. By this time, the main policies of its activities should be developed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press for Ukrainian and foreign media, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State noted that the of Foreign Affairs“will not have enough strength not to lose 7.5 million Ukrainians” who are currently abroad.

“This is a very difficult mission for any ministry - I'm not talking about people, but about the institutionalization of this process. No one has ever faced such a challenge - how to return 7.5 million people. We need to return adults, children , students to Ukraine without coercion and create all the conditions for them to want to do so,” the President said.

He added that one of the areas that this ministry should deal with is to provide them with jobs in Ukraine.

In addition, the President emphasized, we need to work a lot with our compatriots abroad in order not to lose the chain between Ukraine and Ukrainians. According to him, this primarily concerns Poland and Germany, where most Ukrainians live.

“There are a lot of such challenges. I'm not talking about the very difficult influence through agents, through the Russian church on our people there... I believe that this ministry is very important. I addressed this idea to the Prime Minister... I believe that today we need to develop policies for this institution and make this decision in the fall,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, at a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would create an institution that would unite Ukrainians abroad and help counter Russian narratives.

