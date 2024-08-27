Russian Navy welcomes new Karakurt-Class missile

(MENAFN) A new missile corvette under Project 22800 Amur, also known as the "Karakurt-Class," has been officially commissioned into the Russian Navy, as announced by Russia's Defense on Monday. The vessel was formally accepted into service during a ceremony held in Kaspiysk, Republic of Dagestan, where Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev was present.



The newly commissioned corvette is equipped with the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system, a key feature of Project 22800 ships. At the ceremony, Moiseyev emphasized that these ships, designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, are a testament to the advanced shock weaponry and high seaworthiness capabilities of the Russian Navy. The Kalibr-NK system allows for versatile strike options, enhancing the vessel's combat effectiveness.



Project 22800 Amur missile ships are noted for their capability to carry the Kalibr vertical-launch cruise missile system and are expected to incorporate Zirkon hypersonic missiles in the future. Despite their relatively small size and displacement, these ships are designed to operate effectively within near-sea zones and can navigate inland river communications, adding strategic flexibility to the Russian Navy’s fleet.



This new addition to the Russian Navy underscores Russia's continued investment in enhancing its naval capabilities, particularly in terms of missile technology and operational versatility.

