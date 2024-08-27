Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market To Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, By 2034 At 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the collagen peptide and gelatin is primarily driven by increase in consumer awareness of benefits, the aging population, technological advancements, and the demand for clean-label and natural products. Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market by Type (Gelatin and Collagen Peptides), by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034" . According to the report, the collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The growth of the collagen peptide and gelatin market is fueled by increase in consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with collagen, such as improved skin elasticity, joint health, and bone strength, which drives demand for collagen-based supplements and functional foods. In addition, the rise in aging population globally, particularly in developed regions, fuels demand for collagen products to address age-related health concerns. Moreover, advancements in extraction and processing technologies enhance the quality and bioavailability of collagen peptides, expanding their applications in various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Furthermore, the trend toward clean-label and natural products supports market growth, as consumers seek transparent and minimally processed collagen and gelatin products for their health and wellness needs. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.2 Billion Market Size in 2034 $2.2 Billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, And Region. Drivers Health And Wellness Trends Aging Population Beauty And Personal Care Opportunities Rising Demand For Natural Health Supplements Innovative Product Development Restraints High Production Costs

Segment Highlights

The demand for gelatin is driven by several factors. Gelatin has a long history of use in various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, making it a familiar and trusted ingredient among consumers and manufacturers alike. Its versatility allows for a wide range of applications, including gelling, thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying, making it indispensable in many product formulations. In addition, gelatin's unique properties, such as its ability to form strong, elastic gels, make it highly desirable in food products like confectionery, desserts, and dairy items. Its role as a gelling agent in pharmaceutical capsules and as a stabilizer in cosmetics further contributes to its dominance. Furthermore, gelatin is often more cost-effective compared to collagen peptides, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking economical solutions without compromising quality.

The demand for bovine is influenced by multiple factors. Firstly, bovine collagen is widely available and cost-effective compared to other sources such as marine or porcine collagen. This accessibility makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking economical solutions without compromising on quality. In addition, bovine collagen is known for its versatility and suitability for various applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical uses. Its compatibility with a wide range of product formulations, along with its ability to form strong gels, makes it highly desirable for numerous industries. Moreover, bovine collagen is rich in Type I and Type III collagen, which are essential for promoting skin health, joint function, and bone strength. These beneficial properties contribute to its widespread use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and skincare products, further solidifying its dominance in the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Procure Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The food & beverages dominated the application segment. Firstly, collagen peptides and gelatin are widely used as functional ingredients in various food and beverage products due to their unique properties, such as gelling, thickening, and stabilizing abilities. This versatility allows for their incorporation into a wide range of products, including protein bars, beverages, dairy products, and confectionery items. Moreover, there is a growing consumer demand for functional foods and beverages that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Collagen peptides are sought after for their potential to support skin health, joint function, and muscle recovery, making them popular additions to products targeting these health concerns. Furthermore, significant resources for product development, marketing, and distribution enable collagen peptide and gelatin products to reach a wide consumer base effectively.

Regional Outlook

North America boasts a highly developed health and wellness industry, with consumers increasingly prioritizing products that promote overall well-being. This trend is fueled by a growing awareness of the benefits of collagen for skin health, joint function, and bone strength. Moreover, the prevalence of an aging population, particularly in the United States, further drives demand for collagen supplements to address age-related health concerns. Furthermore, North America is home to numerous leading manufacturers and innovative companies in the collagen industry, facilitating advancements in product development and quality. These companies invest heavily in research and development to create new and effective collagen-based products, from dietary supplements to functional foods and beverages. In addition, the robust distribution networks and established retail infrastructure in the region ensure that these products are widely accessible to consumers, solidifying North America's position as a dominant player in the global collagen market.

Players: -

Amicogen

Gelita AG

Tela Bio, Inc.

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Darling Ingredients

Lonza Group

Gelnex

Norland Products, Inc.

Tessenderlo Group NV

Ewald Gelatine.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Recent Development:

In January 2023, Tela Bio, Inc., launched NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen pack, which is an absorbent matrix of bovine collagen proposed to manage moderately to heavy exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding.

In April 2023, Darling Ingredients acquired Brazilians Gelatin and Collagen Producer Gelnex which is a global producer of gelatin and collagen products, for approximately $1.2 billion to serve the growing needs of its collagen customers while continuing to serve the growing gelatin market.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Nutritional Food and Drink Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape Analysis, 2023-2032

Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

Nutritional Analysis Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033

Collagen Drinks Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, 2021-2033

Collagen Supplement Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis Report, 2022-2033

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube