Automotive Tinting Film Market Demand, Manufactures To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Automotive tinting films are the simplest technologies that add style and function to automobiles. To achieve the desired appearance or functionality in a vehicle, a polymeric is applied to the glass in a thin layer. Although modern transparent tinted films are equally capable of blocking and reducing UV rays and regulating temperature, consumers prefer dark-tinted films to enhance their privacy. Blocking UV rays significantly reduces the risk of skin damage to and improves the vehicle's and overall performance. OEM automakers install factory tints on vehicles, but consumers can choose tints from the aftermarket for enhanced features and styling.

Automotive tinting consists of a thin laminate film that can be applied to the interior or exterior of automobiles, boats, homes, and other glass surfaces. It is typically made from polyethene terephthalate (PET), a polyester-based thermoplastic polymer resin, due to its transparency, tensile strength, dimensional stability, and ability to accept a variety of surface-applied or embedded treatments.

By reducing solar heat gain and winter heat loss, tinting films contribute to the preservation of a comfortable and sustainable environment. Additionally, using Ultra Violet-A filtering tinting films decreases the risk of skin cancer and skin damage. The market is expected to be driven by these films' environmental benefits and rising consumer safety concerns. Polyester or Polyethylene Terephthalate is commonly employed in producing window plastic film, wrap films, carbon tints, and ceramic tints (PET). Polyethene terephthalate market growth is influenced by rising consumer demand for protection from UV rays and safeguarding the expensive interiors of luxury vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Rising on-road vehicle fleet to drive the demand for the market

Recent automobile sales have increased dramatically while decreasing substantially across the board. The COVID-19 outbreak hastened a predicted economic slowdown. Although the industry is expected to recover shortly, there may be an unusual increase in private vehicle ownership due to people's reluctance to carpool and use public transportation out of fear of the spread of COVID-19. In addition, it is anticipated that the number of vehicles on the road will increase during the forecast period, particularly in Asia-Pacific, which will positively affect the sales of these tinting films.

Sever change in climatic conditions

The increasing global demand for these films results from the rising global temperature. These films effectively prevent solar heat from penetrating vehicles. Although some nations have banned these films, consumers, especially in developing nations, are encouraged to break the law by the low fines. Global warming has disrupted seasonal cycles, which have been accelerated significantly by increased emissions. In some regions of the world, consumers must endure unimaginable summertime temperatures. Customers have begun selecting aftermarket tints to reduce the temperature inside their vehicles. As temperatures continue to rise, it is anticipated that demand for these films will increase in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America and Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising demand for LCVs and passenger cars in the United States, North America held the largest share of the global market. Due to lax regulations on tinting film's visible light transmission (VLT) percentage, the market is also anticipated to expand. These films are anticipated to grow in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. For privacy and security-related reasons, the product is increasingly in demand in emerging nations. Another aspect that is anticipated to benefit the market in the Asia-Pacific is the expanding OEM demand for the product.

Key Highlights



The global automotive tinting film market was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.11% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Automotive Tinting Film Market is segmented by Vehicle type, application, and region. The market is categorized by vehicle type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs). The market segment for LCVs is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

By application, the market is categorized into Windows and Windshields. Windshields held the largest share of the market and are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period.

According to the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America and Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising demand for LCVs and passenger cars in the United States, North America held the largest share of the global market.



Competitive Analysis

The major players in the Global Automotive Tinting Film Market are:



3M

Eastman Chemical Company

TintFit Window Films Ltd.

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

GLOBAL WINDOW FILMS

Madico, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

TWF

Arman

NEXFIL

Solar Screen International SA

Huper Optik USA



Recent Development by Key Players



In April 2022: Map Group announced new sustainable polymers for the European automotive market using Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. As a multi-year strategic partnership with Eastman, Map Group, a leading international plastics formulator and compound producer, announced innovative compounds for new resins in the automotive market. Map Compounding, the group's manufacturing company, announces its CherbioTM family based on Eastman's molecular recycling technologies.

In May 2022, Avery Dennison invested over €60 million in Europe's capacity expansion and manufacturing efficiency. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced two significant investments to expand its manufacturing capacity and improve factory efficiency in Europe to meet growing demand.



Automotive Tinting Film Market: Segmentation

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



By Application



Windows

Windshields



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa



MENAFN27082024004597010339ID1108605753