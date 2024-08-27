Bihar Resident In Bear Attack In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 50-year-old man was in a bear attack at Lar area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a man identified as Waseem Ahmad, son of Majeed Maima of Bihar, was attacked by a black bear in the nearby feilds at Lar, leaving him in a pool of blood.

In the attack, Waseem suffered injuries and was taken to District Hospital Ganderbal where from doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.