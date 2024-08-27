Apple unveils new iPhone lineup, AI features at September event

(MENAFN) Apple has scheduled its fall event for September 9 in Cupertino, California, where it is anticipated that the company will introduce its new models. Analysts predict a significant update cycle for the new iPhones, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) features, which are expected to be a major highlight of the new lineup.



At its annual developers conference held in June, Apple revealed its long-awaited AI strategy, incorporating a new "Intelligence" across its applications, including Siri, and integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its devices. This strategic shift aims to bolster Apple's competitiveness, especially as it navigates a global sales slowdown, notably in China. The upcoming event will not only showcase the new devices but also highlight how Apple is embedding AI into its next-generation products.



The company is known for unveiling new iPhones and Apple Watches during its fall events, aligning these releases with the critical holiday shopping season. The new iPhone models, potentially dubbed iPhone 16, are expected to feature larger displays on the higher-end versions, an updated camera system, and a new color option. Additionally, Apple's wearables are likely to be upgraded with a faster chip. Alongside the new hardware, Apple will announce the latest version of its iOS software, iOS 18, which will include Apple Intelligence—an array of AI tools for tasks such as summarizing messages and generating creative photos. While the new AI features may not be immediately available at launch, they will be introduced soon after the new devices become available. The event invitations carry the phrase "It's Glowtime," reflecting the updated Siri interface design.



MENAFN27082024000045015682ID1108605015