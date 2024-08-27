EU Calls For Increased Military Support For Ukraine Following Massive Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has strongly condemned another massive Russian air attack on Ukraine and called for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be stepped up.

This is stated in a statement by the European Union, delivered at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“24 August also marked thirty months since the onset of Russia's illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022-an assault on our shared values and security, executed with utter contempt for international law, including the UN Charter, and OSCE principles and commitments. Thirty

months on, Russia continues its brutal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine...,” the statement says.

The European Union strongly condemns“the persistent pattern of Russian indiscriminate strikes on populated areas and civilian objects, which continues to cause deaths, human suffering, massive destruction, displacement, and soaring humanitarian needs.”

It is stressed that intentionally directing attacks on civilians and civilian objects constitutes a war crime.“Russia's political and military leadership, along with those directly responsible for these attacks, will not evade accountability for waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and for other most serious crimes under international law, as well as for the massive damage caused by Russia's war,” the statement says.

Its authors emphasized the need to strengthen military support for Ukraine.

“As Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence, we call for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be stepped up. In particular, air defence systems, ammunition, and missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukraine's population and critical energy infrastructure. Military support will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States,” the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, on August 26, 15 regions across Ukraine came under Russian air strikes. At least seven people were killed and 47 others were injured. Damage to energy facilities was reported in several regions.