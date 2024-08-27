Jordan To Complete Digitalization Of Public Health Sector Hospitals By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 27 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to fully digitalize all hospitals in the public sector by the end of 2024, according to Omar Ibrahim Ayash, CEO of the Health Computing Company. This significant milestone is part of an ongoing effort to enhance healthcare services across the Kingdom.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday, Ayash highlighted the company's 15-year journey in transforming Jordan's healthcare system. The initiative, driven by a royal vision, aims to elevate the quality of medical services offered by the Royal Medical Services and the Ministry of Health.Ayash confirmed that the company is on track with its multiple programs, including a medicine delivery service that currently supports 184 Ministry of Health facilities and six Royal Medical Services facilities.Founded in 2009, the Health Computing Company is a non-profit organization fully owned by the public health and technology sectors. Its mission is to support and enhance Jordan's healthcare system by leading the digital transformation of the sector. The company collaborates with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Royal Medical Services, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, the Royal Health Awareness Society, the Private Hospitals Association, and the King Abdullah II Fund for Development.The digitalization process began with pilot projects at Prince Hamzah Hospital and the Amman Comprehensive Health Center between 2009 and 2011. Following the successful implementation of these projects, His Majesty King Abdullah II directed the expansion of the Hakeem program to all government health facilities. Since then, the company has achieved considerable progress, digitalizing 285 health facilities under the Royal Medical Services, the Ministry of Health, and the King Hussein Cancer Center.The Hakeem program provides electronic services through the "My Hakeem" platform and app, which has been adopted by 187,206 users from the Ministry of Health and 27,457 users from the Royal Medical Services. The app serves as a comprehensive digital gateway, offering patients access to their medical records, current prescriptions, allergy information, vaccination records, lab test results, vital signs, and radiology reports. Additionally, it includes a medicine delivery service, which has processed 49,771 deliveries since its launch.Ayash anticipates the integration of additional Royal Medical Services facilities into the digital system by the end of this year, as part of the company's ongoing digital transformation plan.The "My Hakeem" app also offers a follow-up appointment booking service, currently in use at four hospitals and three health centers under the Ministry of Health, benefiting 2,647 users.In recent developments, the Health Computing Company has collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Greater Amman Municipality to develop digital health certificates for workers in industrial and craft professions. These certificates are now available through the "My Hakeem" app. The company has also upgraded the Hakeem system to the latest version, "VistA 32," which is similar to the system used in the United States.This upgrade introduces new features designed to improve medical procedures and enhance system speed. The updated version also supports the "SNOMED" system, which standardizes medical terminology and facilitates the creation of a unified medical record for all citizens in Jordan.