Number of causalities from Nigeria’s severe flooding soars to 49

(MENAFN) As of Monday, the death toll in Nigeria from severe flooding since August 16 has risen to 49, with at least 470 individuals reported injured, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The recent updates from NEMA reveal that the northern states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba have been particularly affected, suffering significantly from the relentless heavy rainfall that has caused widespread flooding in these regions.



The flooding has had a devastating impact, displacing 43,519 people from their homes, as reported by the agency. NEMA spokesperson Ezekiel Manzo provided an update, indicating that the agency is closely monitoring the situation. He emphasized that monitoring teams are actively assessing the flood conditions, especially in response to warnings about rising water levels, to better manage and mitigate the crisis.



This flooding crisis is part of a broader pattern affecting West and Central Africa in August, with severe floods causing widespread devastation across several countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Nigeria. The floods have not only resulted in significant loss of life but also displaced thousands, compounding the humanitarian challenges faced by the region.



NEMA's efforts to address the flood situation include ongoing assessments and response measures to support the affected populations. The scale of the disaster highlights the urgent need for effective flood management and disaster preparedness strategies to protect vulnerable communities and reduce the impact of such extreme weather events.

