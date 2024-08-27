Qatari Forum For Authors Host Story Telling Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatari Forum for Authors of the of Culture, recently organised a“Between Two Books” session during which it hosted writer Abdulaziz Al to talk about his novel“Ubaid bin Ghanem”, published by Roza Publishing House.

The author dealt with the story of Captain Ghanim bin Rashid and his son Obaid bin Ghanim, and the events take place in four countries, namely: India, Pakistan, Oman and Qatar. These are areas that the captain passed through on his way back from India to Doha on a dhow.

Abdulaziz Al Sheikh said that in his novel, he deals with the sailing of the captain from the Indian city of Mumbai in his boat“Daham” with the travelers and sailors of the captain Ghanim bin Rashid.

He said that the story takes the reader to the time of the 1940s, to live with it and its events with a social dimension that shaded everyone, as it is a realistic story that he conveyed as he heard it from one of the notables, explaining that he slightly modified the course of its events while maintaining the origin and form of the story with its events as he heard them.