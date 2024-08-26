The Power Of Being Seen By Roger Saillant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Foster Child's Story That Reflects Our Own ChildhoodsIn The Power of Being Seen , author Roger Saillant takes readers on an emotional journey, inviting them to experience the world through the eyes of a foster child. Written in a style accessible to all, this memoir speaks directly to the hearts of readers, helping them connect with their own childhood memories and the seemingly small yet profound moments that shaped who they are today.A Story Told Through the Eyes of a ChildThe Power of Being Seen is crafted from a child's perspective, capturing the stages of development and the unique ways children interpret their world. This memoir is not filled with adult reflections; instead, it presents a series of vignettes that reveal the raw and honest thoughts of a child navigating the foster care system. Roger Saillant's narrative allows readers to see the world as he did-as a place where small comments and actions by adults held immense power, sometimes altering the course of a child's life.Connecting with Readers' Own ChildhoodsRoger Saillant's experiences with book groups across the country have shown that his story resonates deeply with readers. Many have found themselves reflecting on their own childhoods, remembering moments when the words or actions of an adult left a lasting impact. This memoir not only shares the story of a foster child but also invites readers to look back at their own lives and recognize the importance of being truly seen and understood.Inspiring Adults to Make a Difference“My book was deliberately written to show through the eyes, and the mind of a child at various stages of his development, his experiences as a foster child and how he interpreted those experiences appropriate to his age,” says Roger Saillant.“The Power of Being Seen is not just about my story; it's about helping adults understand how their words and actions can profoundly impact the lives of children. It's a call to see, really see, the children around us and to be aware that what we say or do can change the course of a child's life.”About the AuthorRoger Saillant's transformation from a foster child to a successful professional and author is a powerful testament to the impact of being seen. A graduate of Bowdoin College and Indiana University with a PhD in chemistry, Roger has held leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and served as CEO of Plug Power. Beyond his professional achievements, Roger is deeply committed to making a difference, contributing to non-profit organizations, and sharing his story to inspire change. He currently resides in Saratoga Springs, New York, where he continues to write, consult, and raise wildflowers.Praise for The Power of Being Seen“The emotional power of this story... beckons us to see marginalized children and assist in their development.” – Judy Sorum Brown PhD, White House Fellow, author“Saillant has a gift in being able to tell his story calmly, succinctly, and convincingly while allowing readers to effectively feel his pain.” – BookTrib“This powerful book is a reminder that society has been failing marginalized children for too long.” – Jennifer Madden PhD, Dean, School of Business, Linfield UniversityReflect, Relate, and Make a Difference-Read The Power of Being SeenThe Power of Being Seen is more than a memoir; it's a tool for change. Perfect for educators, social workers, and child advocates, this book offers a window into the world of a foster child and the powerful impact of being seen and understood. By distributing this book, organizations can empower their communities to make a positive difference in the lives of children. Join Roger Saillant on this journey of empathy, recognition, and transformation, and help build a future where every child is seen, heard, and valued.For more information, author interviews, or review copies, please contact ...

Customer Care

EC Publishing LLC

+1 352-644-6538

...

The Power of Being Seen June Review - Doylestown, PA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.