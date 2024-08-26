In Kherson, Ambulance Crew Came Under Russian Fire
Date
8/26/2024 3:14:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders struck at the Korabelny district of Kherson, and an ambulance crew that was rushing to a call came under enemy fire.
According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on facebook .
The enemy shelling took place around 16:30 on Tuesday. There were no casualties. The vehicle of the medics was damaged.
Read also:
Russian troops
shell Tomina Balka in Kherson
region in morning, damaging houses
As Ukrinform reported, at about 17:00 on Tuesday, August 26, Russians fired on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson , injuring a 52-year-old woman.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108602574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.