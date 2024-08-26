عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Kherson, Ambulance Crew Came Under Russian Fire

In Kherson, Ambulance Crew Came Under Russian Fire


8/26/2024 3:14:51 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders struck at the Korabelny district of Kherson, and an ambulance crew that was rushing to a call came under enemy fire.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on facebook .

The enemy shelling took place around 16:30 on Tuesday. There were no casualties. The vehicle of the medics was damaged.

Read also: Russian troops shell Tomina Balka in Kherson region in morning, damaging houses

As Ukrinform reported, at about 17:00 on Tuesday, August 26, Russians fired on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson , injuring a 52-year-old woman.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108602574


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search