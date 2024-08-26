In Kherson, Ambulance Crew Came Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders struck at the Korabelny district of Kherson, and an ambulance crew that was rushing to a call came under enemy fire.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional State Administration reported this on .

The enemy shelling took place around 16:30 on Tuesday. There were no casualties. The vehicle of the medics was damaged.

Russian shell Tomina Balka inregion in morning, damaging houses

As Ukrinform reported, at about 17:00 on Tuesday, August 26, Russians fired on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson , injuring a 52-year-old woman.

The photo is illustrative