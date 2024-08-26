Global Environment Controllers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Environment Controllers For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

TBRC's Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses has experienced robust growth, advancing from $5 billion in 2023 to $5.4 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The market's recent expansion is driven by increased demand for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), heightened food security concerns, the need for optimized crop yield and quality, and government support for sustainable practices.

Increasing Focus on Climate Adaptation and Sustainable Agriculture

The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses is set for significant growth, reaching $7.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This projected growth is fueled by strategies to adapt to climate change, advancements in precision agriculture and smart farming, and a global shift toward sustainable agriculture. Notably, investments in vertical farming are expected to be a major driver. Vertical farming, which utilizes vertically stacked layers and controlled environments, requires sophisticated environment controller systems to manage factors such as temperature, lighting, humidity, and nutrient content. For example, the Saudi Public Investment Fund's vertical farming initiative in partnership with Aero Farms aims to produce 1.1 million kilograms of crops annually, underscoring the importance of advanced environment control technologies.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the environment controllers market include Smart Bee Technologies LLC, TrolMaster Agro Instruments Co. Ltd., Grow-Link Inc., Trotec GmbH, and Priva Holding B.V. These companies are leading the market through technological innovations. For instance, Certhon B.V. introduced the SupriSun system in November 2022, featuring advanced screens and dimmable LED lighting designed for precise light management and energy efficiency in indoor farming.

Emerging Trends in the Market

Key trends in the environment controllers market include the adoption of climate control strategies, water management and irrigation automation, and integration of sustainable practices. There is also a focus on user-friendly interfaces and remote monitoring via mobile devices. The market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements, with companies continually developing new solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of greenhouse environments.

Market Segmentation

The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses is segmented as follows:

.By Farming Type: Hydroponics, Greenhouse, Indoor Gardening, Urban Agriculture, Cannabis Home Growers, Other Farming Types

.By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

.By End-User: Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale

Regional Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the leading region in the environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The region's advanced agricultural technologies and strong focus on sustainability contribute to its leading position in the market.

Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market size , environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market drivers and trends, environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

