Advancing Our Impact: 202324 AMD Corporate Responsibility Report

MENAFN - 3BL) At AMD, we put our corporate responsibility (CR) into action by prioritizing key focus areas, investing in strategic initiatives and partnerships, and transparently reporting on our progress. Now 29 years into our sustainability reporting journey, AMD is building on this strong foundation as we deepen stakeholder engagement, leverage value chain collaborations, and prepare for emerging sustainability reporting regulations.

In 2023, we conducted a“double materiality” assessment to prioritize CR issues through two lenses: the potential impact on the business and the potential impact the business has on society and the environment. In parallel, we conducted our first Human Rights Saliency Assessment, which informed updates to our global human rights policy and strategy. The insights underscore the importance of leveraging collaborations where we have influence, like responsible mineral sourcing and supplier sustainability performance – while driving progress where we have control, like reducing operational emissions, advancing energy efficiency, and contributing to our AMD communities.

To help address systemic industry challenges, like decarbonizing Scope 3 emissions and mitigating forced labor risks in the supply chain, AMD holds leadership positions in the largest industry coalition in the world dedicated to supply chain sustainability: the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). AMD continues to serve on RBA's Board of Directors as well as the Senior Environmental Advisory Team. We also participated in the inaugural RBA Forced Labor Summit in Washington D.C. with global leaders, financially supported the RBA audit fund for the Responsible Minerals Initiative, and steered the RBA environmental strategy roadmap.

As a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, we sponsored its Energy Collaborative in 2023 to help improve renewable energy access in Asia-Pacific. Alongside this work, we began developing a climate transition action plan (CTAP) that incorporates climate scenario analyses used to consider potential futures with associated strategic implications, including physical risks and market opportunities. Development of the CTAP is ongoing as we will continue to report on our decarbonization strategy, timeline, and progress.

As examples, from 2020-2023, we more than doubled the amount of renewable energy sourced for our operations (from 36 to 83 GWh). We also continued to increase sustainability collaborations with our“Manufacturing Suppliers,” which AMD buys from directly and that provides direct materials and/or manufacturing services. As of 2023, 84% of these suppliers had their own public GHG goals, and 83% of the facilities operated by these suppliers had RBA audits (since 2020). These key metrics are among the eight AMD CR goals that underwent third-party limited-level assurance for 2023.

Looking forward, our foundational CR work puts us in a strong position to meet forthcoming regulations, including the SEC Climate Rule and EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). We thank our employees and partners for their steadfast support to help put AMD CR values into action every day.

Read more at .

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .