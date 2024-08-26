Indiegogo Launches New Shipping Guarantee Program With Hoverair, To Give Crowdfunding Backers Peace Of Mind

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiegogo, the premier crowdfunding that unites innovators with early adopters, is excited to announce the launch of their Guarantee program. This groundbreaking initiative is set to enhance trust and reliability within the crowdfunding community by ensuring that backers of projects in this program receive their orders or receive a full refund if the project fails to ship within the timeframe specified.

Indiegogo changes the game in crowdfunding and now provides a Shipping Guarantee for some campaigns, starting with HoverAir's new X1 PRO

Continue Reading

"Indiegogo is dedicated to driving innovation and ensuring the success of our campaigners, while protecting the interests of our backers," said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "The Shipping Guarantee program represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering trust within the crowdfunding community. By providing a guarantee that backers will receive their products or their money back, we are enhancing the overall crowdfunding experience and encouraging more people to support bringing these innovative products to life."

The Shipping Guarantee includes an exclusive badge available to select campaign owners who are able to guarantee shipping by a certain date. This program not only provides a layer of trust for backers but also benefits campaign owners by making their projects even more appealing to early adopters.

Zero Zero Robotics will be the inaugural partner for the new Shipping Guarantee program. Known for their HoverAir X1 , a pocket-sized self-flying camera that raised nearly $2 million on Indiegogo, Zero Zero Robotics is now back with a PRO series of this popular product.

"We're excited to return to Indiegogo and honored to be part of the Shipping Guarantee program," said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of ZeroZero Robotics. "The incredible support from our backers in 2023 has fueled our innovations for HOVERAir X1 PRO & PROMAX this year. We're confident in our ability to ship on time, ensuring backers can support us with peace of mind."

This new program is a testament to Indiegogo's ongoing efforts to expand the crowdfunding ecosystem, bring in new backers and equip campaigners with the tools they need to succeed. Other recent enhancements include the launch of IndieShop, a new e-commerce platform for previously crowdfunded products, as well as features like Pre-launch Reservations, Pay Over Time and in-store retail, set to open in Q4 2024.

For more information, please visit

.



About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is a global crowdfunding platform

that supports innovators and creators through the full innovation journey. In its 16-year record, the company has helped entrepreneurs raise nearly $3 billion dollars, build their customer base, grow their company, and establish their brand. Indiegogo's mission has remained constant: Empower people to unite around the ideas that matter to them, and together, bring those ideas to life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has team members located all across the world. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About ZeroZero Robotics

ZeroZero Robotics was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. ZeroZero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. ZeroZero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors.

ZeroZero holds more than 140 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design. ZeroZero's HOVERAir product line is on a mission to empower every user to experience, capture, and remember moments in their life in as easy and natural a way as possible.

SOURCE Indiegogo