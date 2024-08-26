Mima USA Partners With Nordstrom For Nationwide Launch Of The 'I Believe' Creo Stroller

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mima USA and Nordstrom team up to introduce the Creo Stroller and a full range of Mima products online, combining luxury and innovation for families nationwide.

- Royal Chu, Director of mima USAEL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mima USA is excited to announce a new partnership with Nordstrom, one of the nation's premier retailers, to offer the highly anticipated Mima Creo Stroller. This collaboration unites two brands that share a commitment to luxury, innovation, and exceptional customer service.Nordstrom Expands Mima Product Line with Luxurious OfferingsAs part of this exciting partnership, Nordstrom has added the Mima products Creo Stroller, Xari MAX Stroller, Moon 2G 3-in-1 Highchair, and Bassinets. The Mima Creo is the latest arrival of the lineup, derived from the Spanish word "creo," meaning "I believe" and "I create," reflecting the philosophy of believing in responsible design and creating high-quality, innovative products.Innovative Features of the Mima Creo Stroller- Newborn-Friendly Versatility: The Creo Stroller is built to grow with the child, seamlessly accommodating both infants and toddlers. With car seat adapters and a full recline position, it offers an effortless transition as the child develops.- Protective Canopy: The expansive canopy, equipped with UPF 50+ protection, shields the child from the sun and inclement weather, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment during every outing.- Effortless Fold and Storage: The Creo Stroller features an automatic self-folding footrest and seat collapse, making storage and transport effortless-ideal for families on the go. The ample-sized basket provides easy access and can be extended by opening the cover, offering additional space when needed.- Secure and Luxurious Comfort: Crafted from premium sustainable materials, the Creo Stroller delivers a secure and plush ride, prioritizing the child's safety and well-being. With a 25% lower carbon footprint compared to the average stroller, the Creo aligns with Nordstrom's commitment to eco-conscious luxury.Why Shop at Nordstrom: A Commitment to ExcellenceNow available across the United States through Nordstrom's online platform, the Mima Creo Stroller is shipping to retailers and customers who pre-ordered. Nordstrom's dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience aligns perfectly with Mima USA's values. Nordstrom offers a comprehensive New Baby Checklist, which includes must-have baby essentials such as clothing, gear, and health & safety items. This checklist is a valuable resource for new and expecting parents, helping them prepare for their new arrival with ease and confidence."We're pleased to partner with Nordstrom to introduce the mima product line to more families," said Royal Chu, Director of Mima USA. "Nordstrom's dedication to quality and customer care aligns well with our mission to offer innovative, protective products for families. Together, we're elevating the standards of luxury and safety in the baby gear market."The Mima Creo Stroller is now available for purchase online at Nordstrom. Parents can also visit mimakidsusa for more information.About Mima USAMima USA is dedicated to creating memorable moments for babies and parents alike. With a commitment to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality, mima adds a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima plays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.For inquiries, sales information, and media requests, please contact:Sales: ...PR & Media: ...

