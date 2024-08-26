Nine Killed, Seven Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cairo
(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Aug 26 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and seven others wounded in a multi-vehicle crash in Fayoum province, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the provincial authorities said in a statement on Monday.
Civil protection forces rushed to the scene to evacuate the bodies, and ambulances transferred the wounded to Fayoum Public Hospital, the statement said.
Initial investigations revealed that a speedy trailer collided with several pickup trucks and private cars, and the trailer driver has been detained and will undergo a drug test, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Nile TV.
Road accidents claim thousands of lives in Egypt every year, mainly due to speeding, negligence of traffic laws, and poor road maintenance.
