PH1315 To Host Colorado's Most Exclusive Wine Tasting Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PH1315, a private venue located at the tallest point in Aurora, is set to host what could be Colorado's most exclusive dining and wine tasting event. Priced at $1,400 per person, this unique event is designed for discerning wine connoisseurs and promises an evening of unparalleled luxury.The event will feature a carefully curated selection of 100-point wines, including the 2013 Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, valued at $6,400 a bottle, and the 2016 Harlan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, priced at $2,700 a bottle. These wines, among others, will be paired with a five-course menu crafted to complement and elevate each wine's unique profile.Scheduled for each weekend in October, PH1315 will offer two seatings each evening at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The intimate setting allows for only a small number of guests per seating, ensuring a personalized and memorable experience."We knew this event would raise some eyebrows, and that's exactly the point," says Jonas Brown, the former restaurateur behind PH1315. "PH1315 isn't a restaurant; it's a private penthouse suite with a terrace, where we can push the boundaries of exclusive dining beyond the traditional restaurant setting. This event is the culmination of that vision-an evening where the setting, the wines, and the cuisine all come together to create something truly unforgettable."For more information, visit PH1315's Website .

Jessica Regan

The Colorado Food Critic

1720443920

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.