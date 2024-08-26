Tony’S Fresh Market To Host Grand Reopening In Waukegan, Illinois

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reopening will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials, live entertainment and product giveaways

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony's Fresh (“Tony's”) is excited to announce the grand reopening of its Waukegan, Illinois, location at 1700 N. Lewis Ave. The newly remodeled Waukegan store will open Wednesday, August 28, at 7:00 a.m. with first 100 customers to enter the store receiving a $50 Tony's Fresh Market gift card. Five lucky shoppers will also win a 'surprise and delight' gift throughout the day.



In celebration of the store's grand reopening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. and feature remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials in addition to live entertainment. To further demonstrate its commitment to the Waukegan community, Tony's Charitable Foundation will donate $5,000 to Beacon Place , a local non-profit community center.

“This store was updated and redesigned to enhance the shopping experience and meet the needs of our local customers,” said Tony's Fresh Market's Chief Executive Officer Frank Ingraffia .“This investment demonstrates our commitment to the Waukegan community and will provide an exceptional and expanded variety of fresh and authentic food options, friendly customer service and great prices in a refreshed and updated atmosphere. We're looking forward to the reopening and to celebrating with the local community."

In addition to extensive interior and exterior renovations, Tony's Waukegan location will feature even greater product assortments and enhanced offerings reflecting the food preferences of the local community. The grand reopening will showcase the store's new modern layout which features:



A colorful Produce Department with a wide array of perfectly ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables from the USA and Latin America at affordable prices

A Full-Service Meat Department offering USDA Choice beef, fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, and a large selection of seafood

A Full-Service Deli boasting a unique variety of premium international deli meats and cheeses, classic deli salads, in addition to specialty subs available for catering or on-the-go

An authentic Mexican Cocina where customers can savor the flavors of carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy great Daily Deal options

A Tortilleria featuring authentic corn tortillas in addition to flour tortillas made from scratch

A Bakery filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, and ethnic treats baked fresh daily

A Sushi Station offering a wide selection of fresh sushi, hand rolls, and more La Michoacana ice cream and ice cream bars

The store will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

About Tony's Fresh Market:

Tony's Fresh Market is the largest, Independent Grocery chain in Chicago by Volume. Founded in 1979 by two Italian immigrants, Tony's has grown to become a leading Chicago-based grocery retailer with 21 stores. Tony's focuses on best-value customers demanding a diverse and extensive, high-quality product offering combined with unparalleled customer service, resulting in strong customer retention, loyalty, and satisfaction. For more information visit .

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .

