The Dental Chairs Market was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.04%.
The rise in AI in dentistry is no longer behind in the dental chair industry. AI has been essential in revolutionizing dental chair technology in recent years. Vendors shifting towards AI-driven systems are now integrated into dental chairs to analyze patient data and create tailored treatment schedules. Furthermore, revolutionizing remote dental care with tele-dentistry allows video conferences and digital imaging is reshaping dental care. Dental chairs are being shifted toward facilitating remote consultations. In remote areas, this advancement is expected to be highly recognized during general or public health crises, as it has been proven to reduce the need for in-person visits.
3D printing is a game-changing dental chair manufacturing and production revolution, enabling precise and efficient solutions. Also, this tech enables the development of customized components for dental chairs, enhancing their comfort and functionality. Biometric: this tech is incorporated into dental chairs for improved patient security and identification. New features like facial recognition and fingerprints ensure the confidentiality of patients' information and streamline administrative processes. Dental Implant Integration: Dental chairs evolve with advanced dental implant technologies that facilitate the precise positioning required for optimal implants. Advanced programming in dental chairs, such as programmable position, allows seamless adjustment and optimal patient positioning.
Other Notable Market Trends
Development of Eco-friendly Dental Chairs Growing Volume of Dental Surgeries Lower Access for Dental Care in Lower Settings
INSIGHT BY PRODUCT
The global dental chair market by product type is segmented into electric, non-electric, and hybrid dental chairs. The electric dental chairs segment dominates and has the largest market share. Electric dental chairs are next-generation dental chairs and enable more advanced tools and software integration. Electric dental chairs are most commonly used for oral and dental diseases and surgical procedures. Further, electric chairs are more prominently preferred in dental and oral disease examinations due to their digital tools for patients' data storage and examination. This type of dental chair is mostly used compared to other types. Electric chairs are becoming an integral part of modern dentistry. Modern electric dental chairs offer cutting-edge features, patient accessibility, delivery of instruments integration with the latest dental technology advancement, and precise infection control, thus helping the segment's growth.
By Product
Electric Dental Chairs Non-electric Dental Chairs Hybrid Dental Chairs
INSIGHT BY DESIGN
The global dental chair market by design type is categorized into chair-mounted, ceiling-mounted, and mobile-independent. The chair-mounted segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. Chair-mounted dental chairs integrate several tools and accessories into the actual chair unit. It reduces the space of the dental unit and offers significant comfort in dental procedures without wasting time. The rising demand for integrating more new tools and accessories is expected to deliver significant segmental growth. Also, this design offers more stability than other designs, which is essential during dental procedures. Dentists look for more comfortable and stable chairs where patients can relax during a procedure without instability. These chairs are developed with chair-mounted light and dental delivery systems, creating a complete operating package. This all-in-one system is highly popular across the global market due to its ease of installation. It reduces wiring and mounting support systems for electrical and utility connections. In addition, some chair-mounted designs are also available with digital screens and cameras, again offering dentists more ease of inpatient operation.
By Design
Chair-mounted Ceiling-mounted Mobile Independent
INSIGHT BY APPLICATION
The dental prosthetics and surgery segment accounted for the major global dental chair market share. The segment is growing at a healthy rate, and the trend will likely continue during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of dental diseases increases the demand for dental care. Dental prosthetics is a major application that accounts for the higher demand for dental chairs. Alone in the US, more than 16% of the adult population suffer from tooth loss condition, and the majority of them go through dental prosthetics procedures. Dental prosthetics require more stability and a longer time to operate. Dental chairs are the most common and required dental unit in dental care settings where dental prosthetics and surgical procedures are regularly performed. These procedures require adding surgical areas and more treatment stages, with longer treatment periods. These factors accelerate the demand for more sophisticated dental chairs that streamline workflow and hygiene.
By Application
Dental Prosthetics & Surgery Orthodontics Other Application
INSIGHT BY END-USER
The DSOs end-user segment shows prominent growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dental support organizations DSOs offer nun-clinical services such as operations, marketing, and connecting affiliated dental practices. DSOs have become essential to dental care, supporting dental care entities with more deep knowledge and attention. Furthermore, these entities enable dental practices to grow efficiently, adopt the latest and advanced technologies, and improve dental care. It is a revolutionary concept in the dental industry. These entities focused more on the crucial requirements of patients and excellent dental practices. The number of DSOs and the associated affiliation rate of dentists with DSOs is expected to increase dental practice volume and demand for dental chairs, thus helping the segment's growth.
By End-users
Dental Clinics Hospitals DSOs Academic Institutes
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The European region dominates the global dental chair market share. The market dominance of Europe is based on the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, the importance of oral hygiene, and dental diseases. Furthermore, increased dental care expenditure, cosmetic dental procedures, and dental procedures are accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, some countries that are increasing dental tourism, such as Hungary, Spain, Serbia, and Croatia, offer lucrative revenue growth opportunities for vendors. The burden of oral and dental disease is increasing, and there is a demand for advanced tools and services across European countries. Dental chairs are essential and most required units in dental clinics. Increasing demand for dental care is expected to deliver significant demand for dental chairs in the region.
By Geography
North America Europe
Germany The UK. France Italy Spain APAC
Japan China India Australia South Korea Latin America Middle East & Africa
Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The global dental chair market report contains exclusive data on 36 vendors. The market is highly fragmented. Large companies dominate the market. However, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants. Though the market is dominated by major players, many small & mid-sized companies are coming into existence with innovative dental chairs, such as advanced robots and software, privacy & security systems, and fingerprints. A-dec, DentalEZ, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca OY, and Technodent are some leading companies accounting for major market share in the global dental chairs market. These vendors are continuously developing and investing in next-generation dental chair development and are expected to dominate the market with continued engagement in advanced tool integration and technologies.
Key Vendors
A-dec DentalEZ Danaher Dentsply Sirona Planmeca OY Tecnodent
Other Prominent Vendors
Guangzhou Ajax Medical Equipment Aseptico KaVo Dental BPR Swiss CHIRANA CHIROMEGA VIC DENTAL Dansereau Health DESIGN SPECIFIC DIPLOMAT DENTAL Diaco DCI Edge Finndent E.T.I Dental Industries Flight Dental Systems Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument J. MORITA CORP MidMark Corporation OMS PROMED Safari Dental Silverfox Corporation Limited Simple & Smart Sinol Dental Limited Summit Dental Systems TAKARA BELMONT TPC Advanced Technology DENTIS XO CARE
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 153
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.08 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $1.37 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
