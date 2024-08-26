Darlene Hess Of DRH Coaching To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When looking to improve our lives, there are many paths to take. Where to start? You might be content and ready for the next step, or you could feel overwhelmed, tired, or stuck, knowing you need a change but unsure what it is. Perhaps you're ready to move from“just getting by” to living a thriving, happy life.

Holistic Life Coach Darlene R. Hess offers a unique, integrative approach and valuable support to those seeking change and who are ready to move forward. She recognizes that well-being includes every aspect of life and comes from a balance in all areas of life. Everything we think, feel, and experience affects us. Worries, stress, anxiety, fear – all our emotions are clues to what is being summoned from us. Our desires do matter.

Darlene partners with clients to identify the changes they're looking for. She asks questions to uncover roadblocks, patterns and beliefs. Clients gain access to thoughts, attitudes, and limiting beliefs that keep them from living their potential. Pain and struggles are transformed into growth. They access their inner wisdom as a resource for change and moving forward. Her integrative approach to coaching enables her clients to connect deeply to self and others, build resilience, and create and enjoy their life.

Darlene's journey into coaching began as a gradual process that evolved from her many years working as a Registered Nurse in hospitals, including ICU, and as a Family Nurse Practitioner in primary care, when she began to realize that most patients did not get better, or were unable to return to an improved life, despite receiving medications, procedures, and teaching. It dawned on her that identifying and addressing the deeper causes of problems was not being addressed. She began to see the bigger picture. It was a true awakening.

Darlene soon shifted her direction to a deeper exploration of health and well-being, obtained a PhD in Health Promotion and Health Education, and returned to school to become a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner. She continued her scholarly exploration of related topics such as consciousness, intuitive knowing, spirituality, nursing theory, metaphysics and mysticism, and the concept of Presence.

When she learned about the emerging role of coaching, Darlene eventually achieve credentials as a Certified Professional Coach with the International Coach Federation.

She's truly a life-long learner, and she combines her health knowledge with a profound passion for living life intentionally and joyfully. Darlene's warm, down-to-earth manner, practical tips and techniques, plus her personal and professional experiences and academic learning, are a unique combination in coaching. The bottom line – her clients achieve incredible results. Darlene would love to answer your questions about coaching.

Close Up Radio will feature Darlene Hess in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday August 28th at 11am EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

