Malaysian premier criticizes Western world for attempting to control international media

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim criticized the Western world for attempting to control the international media narrative surrounding the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Speaking at the All-Malaysian Mosque Summit for Al-Aqsa and Palestine in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar argued that Western nations should not impose their perspectives on democracy, human rights, and sustainable development on the Muslim world. He emphasized that the West should correct its historical narrative regarding the Palestinian unrest, which began in 1948 and has persisted ever since, rather than attributing it solely to recent events such as the Hamas attack on October 7.



Anwar stressed the need for clarity on the issue, asserting that the conflict and destruction in Palestine have been ongoing since 1948, with notable events such as the invasion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969. He condemned the continued destruction and human suffering, including what he described as genocide, that has persisted over decades. Anwar also reaffirmed Malaysia's stance against allowing companies registered in Israel to operate within the country, contrasting this with the previous government’s policy that permitted such trade despite its opposition to Israeli actions.



The summit, organized by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia, was attended by around 700 representatives from mosques, NGOs, foreign ambassadors, scholars, and other observers. Anwar's comments reflect Malaysia's strong position on the issue and its commitment to supporting Palestine. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that the death toll in Gaza since October 7 has reached 40,405, with Israeli attacks continuing despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

