Scrapbook Earns Recognition As A Top Workplace In Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrapbook, the leading papercrafting company, is thrilled to announce it has been named a Top Workplace by AZ Central! This prestigious award recognizes companies that prioritize employee well-being and foster a positive and engaging work environment.

Scrapbook Top Workplace in Gilbert AZ

Continue Reading

"We're especially proud of this award because it is based on anonymous feedback from our beloved colleagues currently working at Scrapbook " said McKane Davis, CEO and Co-Owner, Scrapbook. "We are fully committed to cultivating an unrivaled culture of trust, care, and engagement. This award recognizes what a wonderful workplace we have and the caliber of people we attract to Scrapbook."

The Top Workplaces Award is based solely on employee feedback from a comprehensive survey. This year, close to 90% of Scrapbook's employees participated in the survey, providing valuable insights into what makes the company a great place to work.

When employees were asked to describe Scrapbook's culture in only a few words, the vast majority chose variations of Kind, Caring, Positive, Structured, Safe, Fun, Healthy, Supportive, Encouraging, and Collaborative.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Top Workplace," said Stephanie Foster, Director of People & Culture, Scrapbook. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a work environment that is both fun and rewarding. We believe that our core values of Trusting Teamwork, Intentional Integrity, Innovative Problem Solving, and Healthy Humor are essential to building our successful and enjoyable workplace."

About com

Scrapbook is the leading e-commerce retailer of scrapbooking supplies, offering a wide variety of cardmaking supplies and paper, embellishments, tools, and more. The company is passionate about empowering beautiful, meaningful handmade creations. Scrapbook, known for its customer-centric approach for over 25 years, promises a happiness guarantee, delightful service, safe and secure shopping, and fast shipping.

Join the Scrapbook Team!

Scrapbook is always looking for talented and passionate individuals to join its team. To learn more about open positions, please visit the careers page at .

Inquiries

Stephanie Foster

Director of People & Culture, Scrapbook

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrapbook