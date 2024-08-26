38th Regional Conference of WIRC of ICAI Concludes, Showcasing Chartered Accountants' Role in India's Economic Development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 August 2024: The 38th Regional Conference of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) concluded today at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. With the theme “सशक्त CA - विकसित भारत,” the conference highlighted the profession's commitment to innovation, governance, integrity, trust, and excellence. The two-day event featured a dynamic lineup of insightful sessions led by distinguished speakers like Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India; Shri Ashwani Bhatia, whole Time Member of SEBI; CA. Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister; CA. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Shri Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group; CA. Anand Rathi, Chairman of Anand Rathi Financial Services Limited, among other distinguished dignitaries.

The second day of the Conference was graced by the esteemed Presence of the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan along with CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI and Central Council Members of ICAI. Also present were CA. Ankit Rathi, Chairman, WIRC; CA. Gautam Lath, Secretary, WIRC and other Regional Council Members and office bearers of WIRC of ICAI.

Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, during his keynote address said, “Chartered Accountants are more than just financial experts, they are educators and the essential link between government, industry, and society. The profession of CA is entrusted with the responsibility to educate and guide clients, whether they are leading Indian corporations, global multinationals, MSMEs or small businesses. CAs are the architects of India's economic future, playing a crucial role in nation-building. By bridging gaps, driving compliance, and fostering growth, CAs are not just contributors but key partners in shaping a prosperous and developed India.”

CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President ICAI, during his Presidential address said, “ICAI is the world’s largest accounting body, with over 4 Lakh Chartered Accountants and 9.5 lakh students across the country. The Western India Regional Council, being the largest council of the institute, represents 1.3 lakh members, and its contributions are pivotal in shaping the profession. The increasing participation of women in our field, with 44% of our 9.5 lakh students being female, is a testament to the inclusive growth we are witnessing. Our commitment to robust examination standards has been applauded by the Supreme Court on many occasions. Our forward-thinking initiatives in non-financial reporting and integrating AI into our profession are making our professionals future ready."

President, ICAI further added, “As we continue to upgrade and upskill, particularly in areas like AI and non-financial reporting standards, we must recognize the immense responsibility and opportunity that lie ahead. Chartered Accountants will be at the forefront of making India a developed nation by 2047. Our efforts in taxation, compliance, and support for MSMEs are the backbone of the nation's financial health. As we look towards 'Viksit Bharat @2047,' it is clear that Chartered Accountants will play a crucial role in driving India's economic growth. Our profession is giving a new dimension to the economy and ensuring that India emerges as a global hub of the accounting profession."

The second day featured panel discussions and insightful sessions on varied topics like artificial intelligence applied to sustainability; Chartered Accountants as Leaders: Navigating Beyond Numbers; The Startup Gold Rush - Castles in Air or Realistic Valuations? What is really driving the Stock Markets? (Fundamentals / Sentiments /Liquidity); Brand Creation & New Age social media; Offshore opportunities for Indian Chartered Accountants and more.

The 38th Regional Conference of WIRC of ICAI marked the successful end of a two-day event that showcased the evolving role of Chartered Accountants as key contributors to India's economic development. By bringing together leaders, visionaries, academicians, industry experts, and professionals, the conference provided an invaluable platform for exchanging insights on critical issues, exploring emerging trends, and driving innovation. The discussions and ideas shared over these two days will undoubtedly contribute to shaping a more developed and prosperous India.





