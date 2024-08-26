CHRISTIAN BROTHERS AUTOMOTIVE NAMED #1 FRANCHISE TO OWN IN COMPREHENSIVE INVESTMENT CATEGORY STUDY BY FRANDATA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) People-First Automotive Repair Franchise Leads in Growth, Value, and Franchisor Support

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), leading automotive repair franchise,

has secured the top position among high initial brands, according to in-depth research conducted by FRANdata , a company that analyses, measures, and forecasts franchise performance.

The study assessed franchises based on criteria like system sustainability, demand, value for investment, franchisor support, and stability.

"This data confirms that our efforts are not only resonating but are also delivering tangible results," said Donnie Carr, President and CEO, Christian Brothers Automotive. "We take immense pride in what we've built at Christian Brothers and are thrilled to see that we have a solid foundation for continued success and future growth."

According to FRANdata, Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA) has shown impressive financial performance with a 15.10% annual growth rate from 2018 to 2022, twice as high as its competitors. This strong growth, combined with a lower initial investment than other brands, results in a higher Return on Investment (ROI). Despite concerns about high investment costs, CBA's actual costs are relatively low, making it an appealing option for investors.

CBA's franchise system is experiencing above-average growth, with franchisees achieving an impeccable success rate, reflecting strong performance and stability. The company offers exceptional support, including comprehensive operational assistance and robust marketing resources. Despite facing some short-term financial challenges, CBA has demonstrated substantial revenue growth, indicating a healthy and promising financial outlook.

"Our franchisees truly shine in this study, highlighting the immense value of partnering with dedicated and hardworking individuals," said Brad Fink, Chief Growth Officer at CBA. "This recognition underscores our commitment to building strong, successful relationships with franchisees who embody our values and drive our collective success."

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers five times in a row*, the brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest. From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

For more information, please visit cbac or visit christianbrothersfranchise to learn more about CBA's franchising opportunities. Follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and honesty, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry. Standing out from the competition, Christian Brothers Automotive ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers by J.D. Power five times in a row.*

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 290 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

*Christian Brothers received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021-2024 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower/awards.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mandy Cline, Fish919

[email protected]

(919) 877-9587

SOURCE Christian Brothers Automotive