Epson Partners With Community Group ‘British Mums’ Helping Mothers Gear Up for the Back to School Season

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 26 August 2024 – Epson, the global technology leader, partnered with British Mums to support a “Back to School Playdate” event today at Ready Set Go in Al Quoz, Dubai.

The event saw British Mums’ members, their children, and guests gather for a morning of fun, learning and insights to help everyone gear up for the busy, and often stressful, back-to-school season.

Epson offered demonstrations of its cartridge-free EcoTank printers, which feature refillable ink tanks making them a reliable, cost-effective and eco-friendly companion to support children and parents with school homework, projects and other printing needs.

“The back-to-school season is exciting for parents and children but can also be busy and stressful. Epson was proud to support British Mums in making the Back-to-School Playdate a success, helping parents nurture their children’s talent and prepare for a fantastic school year ahead,” said Frank Olivera, Consumer Sales Manager, Epson Middle East.



Parents at the event had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of an Epson EcoTank home printer and the special offer of four after-school and online classes at more than 100 locations across the region for their kids.



“We were delighted that Epson participated in our Back to School Playdate,” said Lauren Savill, Director at British Mums. “The company was one of several organisations that helped mums and children prepare to go back to school this year with entertaining demonstrations, workshops and talks.”



Epson has partnered with sports and activity groups, including Gymnation, Cobra Fitness, Elite Sports, Mamalu, Ocean Kids, and Piano Academy, to offer free after-school classes with every EcoTank purchase. Children can take part in up to four after-school classes across the UAE, including football, tennis, painting, Arabic and dance.



Terms and conditions apply. The offer is valid only until 30 September, 2024, and while supplies last.







