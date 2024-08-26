Bioreactors Market Size To Surpass USD 24.24 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 12.6% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bioreactors_industry

According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, -GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA

- exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Bioreactors Market insight, forecast to 2030, which assesses various factors influencing its trajectory. The report presents a high-quality, accurate, and comprehensive research study to provide players with valuable insights for making strategic business decisions. The research analysts have conducted an in-depth segmental analysis of the global Bioreactors market based on type, application, and geography. The vendor landscape is also illuminated to inform readers about potential changes in market competition. Detailed company profiling of the top players in this market is included as part of the competitive analysis. Players can leverage the value chain analysis and porter's five forces analysis offered in the report to strengthen their position in the Bioreactors market.

The bioreactors market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 24.24 billion by 2030 from USD 10.56 billion in 2023.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @:

#request-a-sample

Key Players Driving the Market:

GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Danaher Corporation, Getinge, Infos HT, and others.

Recent Development:

In 2022, Merck announced the acquisition of Lonza's MAST platform, an automated aseptic bioreactor sampling system. These platforms assist customers in optimising data during bioprocessing. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its market presence.

In December 2023, Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced a €40 million expansion of its single-use bioreactor production facility in Germany to meet increasing demand. This strategic move indicates their confidence in the biopharma sector and single-use bioreactor technologies. It suggests anticipation of continued growth in demand for biopharmaceuticals, potentially driven by factors like personalized medicine and vaccine development.

Bioreactors Market Opportunities

In addition, there is a greater need for clinical-stage bioreactors due to the global expansion of research and development efforts aimed at developing preventive vaccines. For example, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL) has received CSR bioreactors from ABEC to produce the COVID-19 vaccine. Throughout the course of the projection period, the market will continue to expand significantly due to the growing utilization of bioreactors in several production facilities.

Read the full report:



Bioreactors Market Trends

The market for bioreactors has been expanding significantly because to the rising need for biopharmaceuticals, such as cell treatments, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses and the continued advancement of individualized care are mostly to blame for this increase. The market has also been significantly shaped by technological developments like single-use bioreactors, which provide adaptable and affordable options for both small- and large-scale production. Further growth is anticipated to be fueled by the biopharmaceutical industry's expansion into emerging countries as well as higher spending in research and development.

Key Market Segments: Bioreactors Market

Bioreactors Market By Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Single Use

Reusable

Bioreactors Market By Cell, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Bioreactors Market By Molecule, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Bioreactors Market By Usage , 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Developmental, Preclinical & Clinical

Commercial Production

Bioreactors Market By End Use, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Research And Development (R&D) Organizations

Biopharmaceutical (Biopharma) Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Regional Analysis

The global bioreactors market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA

North America

The market for bioreactors is dominated by North America. The market for bioreactors in the area is primarily driven by the existence of significant industry players who consistently fund pharmaceutical and vaccine R&D. Regional governments are also actively encouraging and funding the manufacturing of biologics. Over the past 20 years, the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in North America have experienced tremendous growth. Gene therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and stem cell research have all resulted in a sharp rise in the quantity of bioreactors in use. The need for treatments and bioreactors has increased due to the region's rising incidence of infectious and chronic illnesses.

Asia-Pacific

The market for bioreactors in Asia-Pacific is expanding significantly because to the increased spending on bioreactors by governments and biopharmaceutical companies. For example, the Indian Department of Science and the Department of Biotechnology offer numerous research and startup funds, including the BIG grant and NIDHI Prayas grant. Global leaders like Agilent, Merck, Thermo Fischer, and Eppendorf also make significant investments in the region because of the region's advantageous legislation and the accessibility of inexpensive labor in developing nations like China and India.

Europe

Over the projection period, Europe is anticipated to have significant growth. In Europe, the use of next-generation bioreactors has grown significantly, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. The region's abundance of biotechnology companies offers lucrative prospects for producers of bioprocessing machinery. The region's potential bioreactor demand will be consolidated by increased efforts to discover and produce huge quantities of novel medicines, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. The European Commission (EC) has suggested a new patient-centered pharmaceutical strategy for its member states in order to guarantee the quality and safety of medications. In a similar vein, the European Commission is pushing for funding to coordinate the creation, advancement, and manufacturing of innovative antibiotics as part of the recently established EU Health Emergency Response Authority.

Read Our Other Trending Reports:

Healthcare Middleware Market-

The global healthcare middleware market is expected to grow at 11% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.65 billion by 2029 from USD 2.21 billion in 2020.

Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration Market-

The Cartilage Repair or Cartilage Regeneration market is expected to grow at 13.20 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2609.66 Million by 2029 from USD 855 Million in 2020.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market -

The global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market is expected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, from USD 260.19 million in 2020.

EHealth Market -

The global EHealth market size is USD 69.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 455.60 Billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.45%.

Medical Plastics Market -

The global medical plastics market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 35.54 billion by 2029 from USD 23.32 billion in 2020.

Contrast Media Injectors Market-

The global contrast media injectors market is expected to grow at 7.45% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 2.43 USD billion by 2029 from 1.30 USD billion in 2020.

Biodegradable Plastics Market -

Biodegradable plastics market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 43.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2022 to 2029.

Bio Plasticizer Market-

The global bio plasticizer market is expected to grow at 4.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.07 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2020.

Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market-

The global contrast media/contrast agent market is expected to grow at 3.65% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 6.45 USD billion by 2029 from 4.79 USD billion in 2020.

Sterilization Equipment Market-

The Sterilization Equipment market is expected to grow at 8.5 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 22.09 billion by 2029 from USD 8.9 billion in 2020.

Customization:

Get more :

can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level, and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus winning them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- 20% customization.

- 5 Countries can be added as per your choice.

- 5 Companies can add as per your choice.

- Free customization for up to 40 hours.

- After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.