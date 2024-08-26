Swiggy Steppinout Brings Amit Tandon's Rib-Tickling 'Halwa' Comedy Tour To Pune On August 31

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26 August 2024: Swiggy SteppinOut is bringing ace comedian Amit Tandon to India with his 'Halwa India Tour'. Starting in Hyderabad, Amit will be performing across 10 cities including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.



Audiences can look forward to an evening filled with laughter as Amit Tandon shares his unique take on the aging of a marriage. With his signature style, Amit will humorously delve into the evolution of relationships, shedding light on the amusing trajectory based on couples' commitment or fatigue. While the characters in Amit's stories are real, the jokes remain intentionally fictional ensuring a delightful and relatable comedy experience. Don't miss this occasion to laugh your hearts out.



Amit is getting Halwa to Pune on 31st August from 7 pm at Buntara Bhavana





About the Artist: Amit's observational humor is refreshing and contemporary and has hit a chord with audiences across India. As one of the first three Indian comedians on Netflix, he captivated viewers in the 'Comedians of the World series'. Amit has performed more than 1400 shows in 25 countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, and Singapore. He launched Grandmasters of Comedy, a unique platform bringing comedy into the corporate world, and was instrumental in introducing 'Fight Comic' in India. An MBA and engineer, Amit's journey from HR consulting to comedy has made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Abhishek Verma

Email :...