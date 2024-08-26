Atletico Madrid secure Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona

(MENAFN) Spanish club Atletico Madrid has secured the services of French defender Clement Lenglet from on a loan deal. The agreement, announced jointly by both clubs on Monday, will see Lenglet remain with Atletico Madrid until June 30, 2025. Notably, the deal does not include an option for Atletico to purchase Lenglet outright. This transfer marks a significant move for Lenglet, who has been a prominent figure at Barcelona since his arrival from Sevilla in the summer of 2018.



During his time with Barcelona, Lenglet made a substantial impact, appearing in 160 official matches and contributing 7 goals and 3 assists over four seasons. His performances were instrumental in Barcelona's triumphs, including winning the Spanish League title in the 2018/2019 season, the Spanish King's Cup in the 2020/2021 season, and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2018/2019 season. Despite his achievements, Lenglet has spent the last two seasons on loan in the English Premier League. In the 2022/2023 season, he played for Tottenham, participating in 35 matches, including 26 in the Premier League. Last season, he joined Aston Villa, helping the team secure a historic qualification for the Champions League by featuring in 25 matches across various competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and European Conference League.





