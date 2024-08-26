Jordan issues caution of escalation in South Lebanon

(MENAFN) On August 25, Jordan's Foreign issued a stark warning about the escalating tensions in southern Lebanon and the growing risk of a broader regional conflict, following the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. Sufian Qudah, the spokesperson for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, highlighted the urgent need for action to support Lebanon's security and stability, emphasizing the importance of adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Qudah's remarks underscore the gravity of the situation, noting that the conflict in Gaza, coupled with the failure to establish a ceasefire agreement, poses a significant threat of further escalation across the region. The potential for the conflict to expand beyond its current borders raises serious concerns for regional stability.



The Jordanian spokesperson called for an effective international response to halt the aggression against Gaza, advocating for a decisive movement to impose an immediate cessation of hostilities. Qudah stressed that it is crucial to address the ongoing violence and prevent the situation from deteriorating into a full-blown regional war.



Jordan's warning comes as a response to the worsening conditions in southern Lebanon, where increased tension and military activity have heightened fears of a wider conflict. The call for adherence to international resolutions and the promotion of a ceasefire reflects Jordan's commitment to regional peace and stability amidst the volatile circumstances in the Middle East.

