Rumble chief escapes Europe following Durov detention

(MENAFN) Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of the video-sharing Rumble, has abruptly left Europe following the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, condemning the French authorities' actions as crossing a critical line. Durov was detained on Saturday evening at Paris-Le Bourget Airport upon arriving from Azerbaijan by private jet. The precise charges against Durov remain undisclosed by French officials, but reports suggest that he faces allegations related to drug trafficking, pedophilia, fraud, and failing to adequately address criminal activity on his platform.



Telegram, the messaging service founded by Durov, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, describing the accusations as "absurd" and asserting that it is unreasonable to hold a platform or its owner accountable for the misuse of the service by others.



In response to Durov's arrest, Pavlovski took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he had "safely departed from Europe" following the news. He criticized the French government's actions as having "crossed a red line," noting that France had previously threatened Rumble over its content policies. Pavlovski emphasized that Rumble would not tolerate such behavior and pledged to utilize all available legal avenues to advocate for freedom of expression, which he described as a fundamental human right.



Rumble, which positions itself as a champion of free speech in contrast to mainstream platforms like YouTube, has been engaged in its own legal disputes with French authorities. The conflict began in November 2022 when French officials imposed a ban on Rumble for its refusal to comply with a directive to remove Russian media accounts, which were blocked across the EU due to sanctions imposed in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

