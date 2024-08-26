(MENAFN) Georgy Loboushkin, former press secretary for Telegram founder Pavel Durov, has suggested that the recent arrest of Durov at Paris-Le Bourget Airport may have been orchestrated by the United States, rather than originating from French or European authorities. Loboushkin shared his views in an interview with RT, expressing skepticism about why Durov would have risked landing in Paris if he had believed that French authorities were genuinely prepared to arrest him.



Durov, who was apprehended upon arriving in Paris from Azerbaijan, is reportedly facing charges including complicity in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud. French prosecutors argue that Telegram’s content moderation is insufficient and that its strong encryption and lack of cooperation with law enforcement enable criminal activity on the platform.



Loboushkin described Durov as a cautious individual who would not have taken such a risk if he had been aware of imminent legal trouble. He suggested that Durov might have underestimated the seriousness of the situation, possibly believing that his compliance with local laws and sanctions would protect him.



Loboushkin proposed that the arrest may have been influenced by United States interests rather than originating from European or French sources. He speculated that the United States has long targeted Durov, based on the entrepreneur's previous statements about American pressure. This perspective highlights ongoing tensions and suspicions between international tech figures and global political forces, particularly regarding issues of digital privacy and geopolitical influence.

