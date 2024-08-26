(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Josep Borrell, the European Union's chief diplomat, highlighted the EU's significant involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at the ‘Quo Vadis Europa?’ seminar in Santander, Spain, Borrell emphasized that the outcome of the conflict will shape Europe’s geopolitical future.



During the seminar, Borrell remarked, "What is happening in Ukraine will determine the geopolitical future of Europe." He elaborated, "We must consider Ukraine when we become participants in the game. We are part of this game. We are not a party to the war, but we are part of the conflict, and how this conflict is resolved will affect peace and our security."



As the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy since December 2019, Borrell has previously supported various actions taken by Ukraine against Russia. He has praised Ukraine's incursions into Russia's Kursk Region, describing them as a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narrative. Additionally, Borrell has advocated for the West to remove restrictions on Ukrainian weaponry, believing this would aid in advancing peace efforts.



Despite Russia's frequent accusations of direct involvement by the US and its allies in the conflict, the collective West has consistently denied these claims. The West argues that while it has provided Ukraine with over USD100 billion in financial and military support, imposed economic sanctions, and seized Russian assets, this assistance does not equate to direct involvement in the hostilities.



Borrell has previously articulated concerns about the European Union's role in the conflict, suggesting that the European Union is using Ukraine as a proxy against Russia. At the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia in April, he noted that while Europeans are not willing to sacrifice their lives for the Donbass region, they remain committed to providing financial support to Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

