Two Egyptian security sources reveal that latest round of negotiations held in Cairo to address Gaza conflict ended without agreement

(MENAFN) On Sunday, two Egyptian security sources revealed that the latest round of negotiations held in Cairo to address the Gaza conflict ended without an agreement. According to Al Jazeera Net, the sources noted that neither Hamas nor Israel was willing to accept several of the proposed solutions put forward by the mediators.



The delegations from both Hamas and Israel left Cairo on Sunday evening after the talks reached an impasse. Reports indicate that Israeli Prime was steadfast in his demands regarding the of the "Philadelphia axis," also known as Saladin, contributing to the deadlock.



Despite several months of discussions, the talks have been unsuccessful in reaching a resolution to the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza. Key issues under negotiation included the potential release of Israeli prisoners held by resistance groups and Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.



US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan provided an update on the situation during a press conference in Halifax, Canada. He emphasized that the United States remains deeply involved in the diplomatic efforts. Washington continues to work with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, as well as Israeli officials, in a concerted attempt to broker a ceasefire and reach an agreement on the detainee issue.

