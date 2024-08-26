(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Samsung’s washer & dryer combo, Air to Water Heat Pump, and range are newly verified

to level ‘Diamond’ by UL Solutions’ IoT Security Rating Program, following its previous cases of the refrigerator and the robot cleaner



Samsung today announced that an expanded number of products in its Digital Appliances Business have been verified to level ‘Diamond’ under UL Solutions’ Marketing Claim Verification IoT Security Rating Program. Following the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ ― which was the first product in the home appliances industry to earn the ‘Diamond’ level from UL Solutions ― and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI, Three products were verified to the same level recently. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ and the Air to Water Heat Pump acquired the Verification in June, and the Bespoke Slide-in Range followed in July. As a result, Samsung now possesses five ‘Diamond’ level verifications by UL Solutions, the largest number in the home appliances industry.



“As AI becomes more advanced, security is naturally becoming more important in terms of protecting users’ privacy,” said Miyoung Yoo, EVP and Head of the Software Development Team, Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The result shows that Samsung has proved its competitiveness in security based on Samsung Knox. We will continue to prioritize security so that consumers can enjoy the AI capabilities of our products in a safer environment.”



UL Solutions’ IoT Security Rating Program



UL Solutions is a leading global safety science company that evaluates hundreds of marketing claims each year. One of their services, the UL Solutions’ IoT Security Rating Program verifies the security capabilities of smart home products.



UL Solutions differentiates security capability performance using five levels - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Each level requires rigorous testing, and of them, the highest ‘Diamond’ level is only given after products pass tests evaluating the ability to detect malicious software modulation, prevent illegal access attempts, and anonymize user data. Especially, the products that achieve this highest ‘Diamond’ level differentiate themselves from level ‘Platinum’ products in their ability to detect unknown potential vulnerabilities, and operate programs for early detection of security vulnerabilities as well.





Products Newly Verified to Level ‘Diamond’

These additional certifications were obtained for the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, the Air to Water Heat Pump, and the Bespoke Slide-in Range. They are distinctive by being able to be linked with other devices using SmartThings connectivity, and providing various AI or smart functions.



The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is an All-in-one washer and dryer that frees users with hassle to transfer the laundry after washing to the dryer. Featuring the 7-inch LCD display, users can get the recommended cycles based on users’ preferences, periodic and seasonal needs. It also shows all connected appliances within home, enabling users monitor and control them seamlessly.



Air to Water Heat Pump has a slim fit design that goes harmoniously with home environment. Its 7-inch LCD display supports various languages and help users monitor solar PV energy usage. It is available to control connected appliances, as well.



Lastly, the Bespoke Slide-in Range also features the 7-inch LCD display for users’ variable cooking experience. Users can access to connected appliances with Bixby using a microphone and a speaker implemented in the range. Moreover it analyzes users’ preference data and provide personalized guidance, notifications and recipe recommendations.



Thanks to Samsung Knox, which is applied to all Samsung home appliances, the data and the connection between devices can be thoroughly protected. Customers can utilize AI features of product lines with confidence, having been assured of their strong security performance.



Meanwhile, visitors at IFA 2024 ― being held in Berlin from September 6 to 10 ― will be able to see Samsung's home appliances that are proven for their security excellence. At the booth, Samsung will showcase the newly certified Air to Water Heat Pump as well as the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™.



MENAFN26082024002844009143ID1108600274