Flamengo Overcomes Red Bull Bragantino For Crucial League Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On a significant Sunday at the Maracanã, Flamengo snapped a three-match winless streak by overcoming Red Bull Bragantino 2-1.



This victory propelled them to fourth in the Brasileirão , accumulating 44 points. Meanwhile, the loss left Bragantino at 27 points, dangerously close to the relegation zone.



The game began with Flamengo's Michael, returning to the club, opening the scoring in the first half.



In response, Douglas Mendes equalized for Bragantino after the break. Shortly thereafter, an own goal by Raul restored Flamengo's lead.



Before this match, Flamengo's last win was against Atlético-GO on July 27, after which they faced two defeats and a draw.



Looking ahead, Flamengo will clash with Corinthians in São Paulo next Sunday. Conversely, Bragantino will visit Criciúma for a postponed match this Wednesday.





Match Dynamics

Bragantino initially dominated the early moments, nearly scoring an own goal through David Luiz. Later, John John struck the post with a free kick.



However, Flamengo responded at the 15-minute mark when Michael converted a cross with a precise header.



He nearly doubled the lead shortly after, but Bragantino's Cleiton made a crucial save.



Post-goal, Flamengo maintained control, although they created fewer chances. Bragantino, feeling the impact of the goal, failed to generate significant attacks.



The first half concluded with Flamengo ahead, thanks to Luiz Araújo's attempt saved by Cleiton in stoppage time.



In the second half, Bragantino attempted to press, but their creation woes continued. Flamengo nearly extended their lead early on, but Michael missed the target.



Bragantino's persistence paid off at the 11-minute mark when Mendes scored from a corner.



Their joy was brief, as Flamengo regained the lead immediately through an accidental assist by Eduardo Santos to Raul.



After the goals, the match tempo declined again, with the next significant attempt occurring at the 34-minute mark. Eduardo Sasha tried a lob over the goalie, but it went wide.



This result not only boosts Flamengo's morale but also heightens Bragantino's relegation fears, emphasizing the high stakes in league matches where every game can significantly shift the season's direction.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108599957