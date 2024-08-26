Egypt, Côte D'ivoire Strengthen Ties At TICAD Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a meeting between their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Tokyo International on African Development (TICAD).

Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with his Ivorian counterpart, Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorian Abroad, on Sunday in Tokyo.

Abdelatty underscored Egypt's pride in its long-standing and fraternal ties with Côte d'Ivoire and expressed Egypt's desire to strengthen consultations and existing cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed Egypt's readiness to develop bilateral cooperation that supports the implementation of Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan.

He highlighted Egypt's willingness to contribute to priority development projects in Côte d'Ivoire, particularly those related to infrastructure, energy, port development, shipping, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Abdelatty emphasized the extensive expertise of Egyptian companies in these fields, citing their successful execution of numerous projects both in Egypt and abroad, particularly in several African countries.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, added that Abdelatty commended the pace of cooperation between the two countries, noting the resumption of EgyptAir flights to Côte d'Ivoire in July 2024 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This move reflects the mutual commitment to strengthening ties and promoting trade between the two countries. He emphasized Egypt's dedication to fostering South-South cooperation and advancing regional cooperation and continental integration frameworks.

Abdelatty also praised Côte d'Ivoire's participation in training programs organized by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development in the area of capacity building, suggesting that Ivorian personnel could benefit from scholarships offered by the Egyptian Japanese University of Science and Technology.

The Ministers agreed on the importance of holding the second round of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries and the potential for cooperation between the Egyptian Diplomatic Studies Institute and its counterpart in Côte d'Ivoire, which is currently being established.

They also agreed on the importance of coordination between the two countries on international nominations, as well as ongoing consultations on issues related to the African Union, regional issues, and shared international concerns.